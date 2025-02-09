Business Standard

BJP will make Delhi healthy, safe, and clean: Kiran Bedi on election win

Emphasising on BJP's good governance welfare model, the former Union Minister said that people trust PM Modi's guarantees

Kiran Bedi (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi reacting to BJP's win in Delhi Assembly elections, said that the time for accusations and counter-accusations has ended and that the focus should now be on governance and development.

Bedi highlighted the importance of addressing key issues such as public health, safety, and cleanliness in the city. "Now we will make Delhi healthy, safe, and clean," she added.

"...Now the era of allegations and counter-allegations is over. People want to move forward now, want improvement, cleanliness, civic amenities and a trustworthy government. The public says no more downfall and make Delhi the capital so that it can become an example for the world.

 

"I am a resident of old Delhi. I felt like we have to leave Delhi. Now we will make Delhi healthy, safe and clean and it will happen as there is double engine government."

The former IPS officer who was the BJP's chief ministerial candidate in 2015 said that it was vote for change, a vote for overhauling, all of Delhi was seeking an overhaul. "Delhi was in a state of decay and decline and they checked this.. schemes like swacch abhiyaan and other central schemes there were put in place in other places why were they stopped in Delhi? I believe this vote was one for an overhaul and it puts a big responsibility on the incoming government," she said

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur lauded his party's thumping win in the Delhi Assembly elections and expressed his gratitude to the people. Thakur also assured that the party would work towards fulfilling all promises made to the people of Delhi, and said that "BJP will make Delhi a developed Delhi."

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "I express my gratitude to the people of Delhi that they have made BJP win with 2/3 majority. They have expressed their faith in Modi's guarantee. We assure the people that Prime Minister Modi will fulfill all the promises made to the country and Delhi. BJP will make Delhi a developed Delhi."

Emphasising on BJP's good governance welfare model, the former Union Minister said that people trust PM Modi's guarantees.

"We have won in Delhi. I express my gratitude to the people of Delhi. This is BJP's good governance welfare model. People trust PM Modi's guarantees. Prime Minister Modi had promised the people of Delhi that he will put Delhi on the track of development and we will make Delhi a developed country," he told reporters.

BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row. The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls. The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday morning, with votes having been polled on February 5.

Topics : Kiran Bedi Delhi Assembly Elections BJP

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

