Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / AAP vs EC on Form 17C: Kejriwal launches website for 'voting transparency'

AAP vs EC on Form 17C: Kejriwal launches website for 'voting transparency'

AAP and election commission clash over Form 17C transparency on election eve. What is Form 17C

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A day before the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal accused the Election Commission (EC) of refusing to make public Form 17C, a document that contains the number of votes polled at each booth across Assembly constituencies. In response, the AAP launched a website - transparentelections.in - where it claims to have uploaded Form 17C data for all constituencies.
 
Kejriwal criticised the Election Commission in a post on X, stating, “This is something the Election Commission should have done in the interest of transparency, but it is unfortunate that they are refusing to do so.” He further asserted that AAP would present the data in a tabulated format, allowing every voter to access booth-wise polling information.
 
 
“This form contains all details of votes polled at each booth. We will present data for every Assembly and every booth in a tabulated format so that every voter can access this information,” he said.
 

Election Commission dismisses Kejriwal's claims

Dismissing Kejriwal’s claims, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer cited Rule 49S of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, stating that all presiding officers had already provided copies of Form 17C to polling agents at each booth after voting concluded on February 5.
 
Responding directly to Kejriwal’s post, the poll panel wrote, “As per Rule 49S of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, all Presiding Officers furnished the account of votes recorded in Form 17C to every polling agent present at the polling station on the day of polling. The rule has been complied with in letter and spirit at every polling station in the ongoing Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2025.”

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi election results LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal now leading from New Delhi constituency

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Saurabh, Bhardwaj

Exit polls will be proven wrong, AAP going to form govt: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal trails in New Delhi, BJP's Parvesh Verma takes early lead

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan

Okhla Elections 2025: BJP's Manish Chaudhary leads against Amanatullah Khan

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Kejriwal will become Delhi CM for fourth term with huge majority: Atishi

 
The Election Commission also shared an excerpt from the official rulebook, which states that after polling ends, the presiding officer must prepare an account of votes in Form 17C and provide a true copy to every polling agent present at the station.
 

What is Form 17C?

 
Form 17C is a crucial election document that records the total number of votes cast at each polling booth. Under Rule 49S of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, polling agents, who represent political parties, are entitled to receive a copy of this form once polling concludes. This ensures transparency and accountability in the electoral process.
 
It is divided into two parts:
 
Part 1:  Prepared by the presiding officer, it records the total votes cast at a polling station on election day. A signed copy is given to polling agents, while the official copy is stored in a ‘Strong Room’.
 
Part 2: Prepared by the returning officer, it details the final votes received by each candidate. This data is recorded after pressing the ‘Result’ button on the electronic voting machine (EVM).
 

What did Supreme Court say on Form 17C data?

In May 2024, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) petitioned the Supreme Court to make Form 17C Part 2 data publicly accessible on the Election Commission's website. The poll panel argued that uploading booth-wise polling details could lead to misuse and misinformation, and that the general public had no legal right to access Form 17C data.
 
Ultimately, the Supreme Court decided not to order the Election Commission to release booth-wise voter turnout data under Form 17C. A vacation bench consisting of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma emphasised the need for a "hands-off approach" when it comes to the election process, stating that it should not be disrupted. 
 

More From This Section

Delhi Assembly elections: Congress, AAP, BJP

Ballimaran poll result 2025: BJP's Kamal Bagri ahead of AAP's Imran Hussain

adarsh nagar

Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025: Mukesh Goel up against Raj Kumar Bhatia

New Delhi Assembly election result: Sandeep Dikshit, Arvind Kejriwal and Parvesh Verma

Delhi Assembly election results 2025: Check full list of winners here

Greater Kailash

Greater Kailash Assembly result: Saurabh Bharadwaj up against Rai, Singhvi

rohini

Rohini Assembly results 2025: Vijender Gupta up against Pradeep Mittal

Topics : Election Commission of India Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections voting Election Commission Aam Aadmi Party BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEPatparganj Assembly resultRohini Assembly results 2025Okhla Elections 2025Stocks to Watch todayGold-Silver Price TodayKalkaji Assembly result 2025Latest News LIVEGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon