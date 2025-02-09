Business Standard

INDI alliance has common agenda to destroy country: BJP's Pradeep Bhandari

INDI alliance has common agenda to destroy country: BJP's Pradeep Bhandari

Bhandari said that the party's win in the national capital is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good governance and development politics

Pradeep Bhandari

Pradeep Bhandari attacked Congress, labeling them as a 'parasitic' party. Image: ANI

ANI
Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a historic victory in the Delhi assembly polls, its leader Pradeep Bhandari on Saturday lashed out at the opposition INDIA bloc, saying that the alliance has no common agenda except to 'destroy' the country.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari said that the party's win in the national capital is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good governance and development politics.

He further attacked Congress, labeling them as a 'parasitic' party, which, according to him, is engaged in shortening the lines of other partners in its INDIA alliance.

"This is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good governance and development. It has also been proven in the country that whoever joined hands with Congress got ruined. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, the Congress party has become a parasitic party that is engaged in shortening the lines of other partners in its INDIA alliance," he said.

 

"This so-called INDIA alliance, which fights among itself, has no common agenda except to destroy the country. Today, the people of the country--whether it is the Lok Sabha elections, or in Haryana, Maharashtra, or now Delhi--have proved that they want the good governance politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP leader added.

He further said that AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "negative and fake politics" in Delhi was brought to an end by the people through their mandate.

Calling the INDIA bloc an 'anti-people' alliance, Bhandari said, "Today, it has been proved that the INDIA alliance is an anti-people alliance. The Congress party is political baggage to its alliance partners."

BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls on Saturday, winning a two-thirds majority, with the ruling AAP suffering major blows and a drastic reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly. The Congress continued its dismal run failing to open its account for third time in a row.

Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, with Chief Minister Atishi managing to retain her seat.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

AAP swept the polls in the last two assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats in 2020 and 67 seats in 2015. The counting of votes was held on Saturday morning, with votes having been polled on February 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections BJP AAP Congress

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

