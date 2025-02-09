Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi elections: AAP's vote share drops by 10% - what led to the decline?

Delhi elections: AAP's vote share drops by 10% - what led to the decline?

Delhi Assembly elections: The AAP saw its vote share drop by nearly 10 percentage points, from 53.57% in 2020 to 43.55% in 2025. This decline translated into a major seat loss

Photo: AAP

Delhi elections results 2025: The AAP saw its vote share drop by nearly 10 percentage points, from 53.57% in 2020 to 43.55% in 2025. | Photo: AAP

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections marked a major shift in voter preference, leading to a historic victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ending their 27-year-long absence from power. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had been in power since 2015, suffered a substantial decline both in its vote share and the seat count.   
 
The AAP saw its vote share drop by nearly 10 percentage points, from 53.57 per cent in 2020 to 43.55 per cent in 2025. This decline translated into a major seat loss — from 62 seats in 2020 to just 22 seats in 2025, marking a loss of 40 seats in the 70-seat Assembly.  
 
 
Meanwhile, the BJP witnessed a 7.3 percentage point increase, rising from 38.51 per cent in 2020 to 45.76 per cent in 2025. This resulted in a gain of 40 seats, allowing the party to form the government.   
 
The third major contender — Indian National Congress (INC) — also experienced a minor revival, with its vote share increasing from 4.26 per cent to 6.36 per cent. However, this did not help the party win any seats, marking its third consecutive failure to open an account in the Delhi Assembly.  

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Latest LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav demands toll fee waiver for vehicles in UP during Maha Kumbh

Narendra Modi

PM Modi slams AAP over Yamuna pollution, vows to restore river's identity

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Cong only serving Nehru-Gandhi family, found stability in zero seats: Shah

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Election, Vote, Voting

5 women candidates, including Atishi, emerge victorious in Delhi elections

Rohit Pawar NCP (SP) MLA

Ego clashes within INDIA bloc led to BJP's Delhi win: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar

 
Factors behind AAP's vote-share decline  
 
1. Loss of voter base: Despite retaining its stronghold in Dalit and Muslim-dominated constituencies, the AAP lost ground in several other regions. It won eight out of 12 Scheduled Caste-reserved seats and six out of seven Muslim-majority constituencies, but this was not enough to counterbalance its overall decline.  
 
2. Muslim vote division: In 2020, Muslim voters largely backed AAP. However, in 2025, a significant portion shifted to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Congress, leading to AAP’s defeat in Mustafabad, where AIMIM’s entry "helped" the BJP win by 17,578 votes.  
 
3. BJP’s popularity and PM Modi’s 'guarantee': Many voters who had previously supported the BJP in Lok Sabha elections but not in Assembly polls changed their stance, trusting PM Modi’s leadership and his guarantees of continued free welfare schemes.  
 
4. Congress' role in AAP’s loss: The Congress, despite not winning any seats, increased its vote share by 2 percentage points, eroding AAP’s support base in several constituencies.  
 
5. BJP’s gains among Muslim voters: The BJP also made unexpected inroads among Muslim voters, securing 12-13 per cent of the community’s votes, compared to just 3 per cent in 2020.  
 
Geographical analysis of AAP’s performance 
 
AAP's victories were largely concentrated in Central, Northeast, and South Delhi, where Dalit and working-class voters remained loyal to the party. However, it faced a near wipeout in West and North Delhi, where the BJP dominated.  
 

- Central Delhi: Won 6 seats (Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Ballimaran, Matia Mahal, Chandni Chowk).  

- Northeast & East Delhi: Won 5 seats (Seelampur, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Seemapuri, Kondli).  

- South Delhi: Won 6 seats (Kalkaji, Okhla, Tughlaqabad, Badarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar).  

- West Delhi: Won only 2 seats (Tilak Nagar, Delhi Cantonment).  

- North Delhi: Won only 3 seats (Sultanpur Majra, Burari, Kirari).  

 
Despite the decline, AAP still retained a strong base among Delhi’s poor, who benefited from its free electricity, water, and public service schemes.  
 
Delhi election results 2025: In a nutshell
 
AAP’s 10 percentage point drop in vote share in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections had a drastic impact, reducing its seat count from 62 in 2020 to 22 in 2025. The BJP, on the other hand, capitalised on this decline, leveraging PM Modi’s popularity and its rising vote share to secure a decisive victory. The division of Muslim votes, Congress' marginal resurgence, and BJP’s unexpected gains among Muslim voters further contributed to AAP’s downfall.  
 
While the AAP retained support in Dalit and Muslim-majority constituencies, its overall influence in Delhi significantly weakened, marking a turning point in the capital's political landscape.

More From This Section

BJP

Delhi polls: BJP's Karnail Singh richest winner, Umang Bajaj youngest

Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Narendra Modi

Delhi election results: AAP voters shifted more to BJP than Congress

Narendra Modi

Delhi polls updates: BJP to form govt in Delhi after 26 yrs, wins 48 seats; AAP 22, Cong draws blank

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Full faith in PM's leadership: Bihar CM hails BJP's victory in Delhi polls

Virendra Sachdeva, Virendra

Voters reject AAP, choose BJP for development: Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva

Topics : Narendra Modi Delhi Assembly Elections AAP government Aam Aadmi Party BJP Congress Muslim votes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon