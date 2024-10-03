Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / J&K Assembly polls: 63.88% voter turnout recorded, women outnumber men

J&K Assembly polls: 63.88% voter turnout recorded, women outnumber men

Overall, 63.88 per cent turnout has been recorded at polling stations, as against 58.58 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls, the poll panel noted

Jammu Kashmir Election

Nearly 44 per cent of voters from the third gender category came to cast their votes in phase-3. | Source: X (@ECISVEEP)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Voter turnout of 69.69 per cent has been recorded in phase-3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, with women outnumbering men in casting votes, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

Overall, 63.88 per cent turnout has been recorded at polling stations, as against 58.58 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls, the poll panel noted.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In phase-3 of the polls on October 1, when 40 seats went for voting in the Union Territory, the turnout of male voters was recorded at 69.37 per cent as compared to 70.02 per cent of women, the Election Commission (EC) said.

 

Nearly 44 per cent of voters from the third gender category came to cast their votes in phase-3.

Referring to the overall turnout, the Election Commission said it stood at 63.88 per cent with male participation recorded at 64.68 per cent. The overall women turnout was recorded at 63.04 per cent and that of the third gender at 38.24 per cent.

The final votes polled will be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots.

More From This Section

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

J-K Aseembly polls: Voting concludes with 65.58% voter turnout in phase 3

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

J-K Assembly elections: Over 28% polling recorded till 11 am in third phase

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

J-K elections: Valmiki community votes for first time in Assembly polls

Jitendra Singh

Enthusiastic voting in J-K polls shows success of policies: Jitendra Singh

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge asks J-K voters to 'teach lesson' to those who took away statehood

Postal ballots include postal ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (those above 85 years of age, persons with disabilities, those part of essential services) and voters on election duty, the EC noted.

Daily account of such postal ballots received, as per established guidelines, are given to all candidates, it said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jammu Kashmir Election

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly polls records 56.01% voters turnout till 3 pm

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

J-K Assembly elections highlights: 65.48% voter turnout recorded in final phase by 5 pm

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

Jammu-Kashmir polls: West Pakistani refugees cast vote; 44% polling so far

election, vote, voting, Polls, Jammu Election, JK Polls, JK election

J-K Assembly elections: Voting underway for third and final phase of polls

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 58 per cent voter turnout, the highest in 35 years. Political leaders in the Union Territory expect a relatively high voter turnout in the Assembly polls, too. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu-Kashmir elections: Afzal Guru's brother, 2 ex-Deputy CMs in race

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir voting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon