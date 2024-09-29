Business Standard
J-K polls: Police monitors security in Baramulla ahead of phase-3 elections

The first phase of Assembly polls was held on September 18, while the second phase of polling was held on September 25

(Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir police, along with the other security forces, on Sunday monitored the security arrangements across the Baramulla Assembly Constituency scheduled for polling in the third and last phase of Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1.

Maqsood Ul Zaman, Baramulla DIG, visited the constituency on Sunday and expressed satisfaction about the security arrangements in line with the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI)

"This is the Baramulla Constituency distribution and collection centre. We have made the arrangements as per the ECI guidelines. Whatever the guidelines are, strictly as per those guidelines, we have made security arrangements. I have just come here to see whether those arrangements are as per the directions or not. I am quite satisfied with the arrangements we have made....," DIG Zaman told ANI.

 

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the law and order situation in Srinagar, officials said.

The meeting took place at the Police Control Room Kashmir and was attended by senior officers from the police, security forces, and intelligence agencies, including all Range DIsG of the Kashmir Zone, DIsG of CRPF South & North Srinagar, district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir, SSP CID SBK, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, SSP CID CIK, SSP Security Kashmir, SP PC Srinagar, Lt Col (IS), and other officers.

Elections are being held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir.

The first phase of Assembly polls was held on September 18, while the second phase of polling was held on September 25.

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Assembly elections are being held in the Union Territory after a gap of ten years and are the first since the abrogation of Article 370.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

