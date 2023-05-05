close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

K'taka polls crucial to save nation's democratic fabric: Cong leader Chavan

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Friday said the country is now experiencing an undeclared emergency.

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Friday said the country is now experiencing an undeclared emergency.

Addressing reporters here, Chavan, who is here for the party's election campaign, said the constitutional bodies are not being allowed to function in a free manner in the country, creating an atmosphere of undeclared emergency.

The assembly elections in Karnataka is crucial not only for the State but also the first step to save the democratic fabric of the nation, he said.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a decisive election that will decide the fate of the democracy in this country, he said.

Chavan alleged that a corrupt double engine government is functioning in the state where one Chief Minister "resigned over corruption charges", while another is facing "40 percent commission charges" on every project.

Also Read

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Fulfil duty towards Manipur instead of campaigning in K'taka: Cong to PM

No matter who comes to campaign, BJP will remain in power: Pralhad Joshi

BJP tweaks PM Modi's 2-day roadshow in Bengaluru due to NEET: K'taka polls

PM to embark on 3-day visit to poll-bound K'taka, to hold roadshows

BJP's 'double engine' will be sent to scrap after K'taka polls: Veerappa

Even BJP MLAs are alleging that a rate of Rs 2,500 crore has been fixed for the CM's post, he said.

"The BJP was rejected by the public last time, but they stole power through horse-trading with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he charged.

Chavan said the people of Karnataka would discard the corrupt government in the State and the dictatorial policies of the Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Election

First Published: May 05 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

K'taka polls crucial to save nation's democratic fabric: Cong leader Chavan

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
2 min read

Fulfil duty towards Manipur instead of campaigning in K'taka: Cong to PM

Congress
3 min read

No matter who comes to campaign, BJP will remain in power: Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi
3 min read

Cong gave shelter to terror for the sake of vote bank politics: PM Modi

Modi
3 min read

BJP tweaks PM Modi's 2-day roadshow in Bengaluru due to NEET: K'taka polls

Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Fed bank
3 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

HDFC
4 min read

Tim Cook sees India at 'tipping point' for Apple as China pivot quickens

Tim Cook greets customers during the opening of the new Apple Saket store in New Delhi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon