close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP to do detailed analysis to find out reasons for Karnataka poll debacle

Karnataka BJP has decided to do a detailed analysis of the overall poll results and also constituency-wise outcomes to find out the reasons for the party's debacle in the Assembly election

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka BJP has decided to do a detailed analysis of the overall poll results and also constituency-wise outcomes to find out the reasons for the party's debacle in the Assembly election, outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.

Rejecting the Congress's claim that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's defeat, he said multiple factors have contributed to the party's performance and they will all be analysed. A meeting of all newly-elected members and candidates will be held soon in this regard.

Some BJP leaders including Bommai met under the leadership of state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel at the party headquarters here on Sunday and held discussions.

"We have had informal discussions regarding the results and regarding getting information from various regions. We have come to a decision to do a detailed analysis of the overall results and to get a constituency-wise analysis," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said despite BJP's vote share remaining the same, seats have come down. The analysis of constituency-wise vote share may give the reasons for it, like segment-wise anti-incumbency, among others.

Also Read

Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

Karnataka polls: CM Bommai seeks fourth consecutive term from Shiggaon

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Karnataka polls: BJP to finalise first list on April 8, says CM Bommai

Bommai junks pre-polls surveys giving Cong an edge; says BJP will win

Congress registers emphatic win in Karnataka as BJP, JD(S) are swept aside

Karnataka elects the highest number of women MLAs since 1962

Karnataka elections: Congress registers big gains in most regions

BJP faces Karnataka assembly election loss ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Karnataka elections: Congress wins 67% seats where youth are a majority

"It has also been decided to call a meeting of all elected members, followed by a meeting of all candidates to have detailed discussions regarding organising and strengthening the party in the days to come," he added.

Stating that BJP doesn't work only for elections, Bommai said organising the party is a constant process.

Quoting the example of the 2013 Assembly polls when BJP got just 40 seats, he said, "But in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the party got 19 seats. Today, we are in an even better position and will make all preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the days to come."

Karnataka has 28 seats in the Lok Sabha, of which the BJP currently holds 25.

"Accepting the defeat with utmost humility, we will identify the reasons for it, rectify and move forward," he added.

Responding to a question on the Congress terming the Karnataka poll outcome as Modi's defeat, the CM said, "It cannot be Modi's defeat. Modi is for the entire country, not just for Karnataka. He had come for campaigning here. Congress might have won in Karnataka but has seen defeat across the country. Is it the win of local leaders or state leaders?"

Answering a question on the possibility of BJP state chief Kateel resigning, taking responsibility for the poll defeat, Bommai said there is no such question and it has not been discussed.

He also said that no discussions have taken place as to who will be the leader of the opposition.

Claiming that the BJP did not fight this election on the basis of Hindutva agenda, the CM said in reponse to a question: "It is in some people's mind. We fought on the basis of the development agenda of the 'double-engine government'. It is Congress and its manifesto which tried to potlarise the people."

Regarding Congress doing well in the Lingayat belt, he said, "Whether it is Lingayat belt or Vokkaliga belt, it is the combination of communities. It is not just one community which will make you win or lose...it also depends on selection and incumbency of the candidate, so we will do detailed analysis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Karnataka elections

First Published: May 14 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress registers emphatic win in Karnataka as BJP, JD(S) are swept aside

Congress
4 min read

Karnataka elects the highest number of women MLAs since 1962

Congress
2 min read

K'taka polls: Won in 15 of 20 seats Bharat Jodo Yatra traversed, says Cong

Congress
4 min read

Karnataka elections: Congress registers big gains in most regions

Karnataka election, postal ballot
4 min read

BJP faces Karnataka assembly election loss ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Limits of Modi magic to perils of polarisation: 10 lessons from Karnataka

Congress
5 min read

Karnataka elections 2023: The men and women behind the Congress success

Congress
4 min read

Congress registers emphatic win in Karnataka as BJP, JD(S) are swept aside

Congress
4 min read

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 4 pm

Karnataka elections results
2 min read

#PayCM to 5 guarantees: How Cong took lead in setting agenda in Karnataka

Congress
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon