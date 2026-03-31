Tuesday, March 31, 2026 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Kerala Elections / News / BJP Kerala manifesto promises welfare boost, AIIMS, high-speed rail

BJP Kerala manifesto promises welfare boost, AIIMS, high-speed rail

Free water, LPG cylinders, ₹2,500 monthly support for needy women among key pledges

Nitin Nabin

File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala BJP manifesto promises a Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha card for needy women with a monthly recharge of Rs 2,500 for medicines and groceries.
 
The manifesto, released by party chief Nitin Nabin, promises an AIIMS for Kerala.
 
It also promises a high-speed railway network connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur.
 
Two free LPG cylinders per year—one each during Onam and Christmas—will be provided to poor families.
 
Places of worship such as Sabarimala and Guruvayur will be protected by revamping Devaswom Boards.
 
On the Mullaperiyar dam, the manifesto promises water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala.
 
The BJP also promises 20,000 litres of free water per month to every household in Kerala.
 

More From This Section

PM Modi

Gulf nations prioritising safety of Indians in war zone: PM Modi in Keralam

Three poles in poll fray: Kerala boasts literacy, low poverty, but not jobs

Three poles in poll fray: Kerala boasts literacy, low poverty, but not jobspremium

BJP Flag, BJP

Kerala Assembly election: BJP releases third list of 11 candidates

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

People of Kerala ready for change: Rahul Gandhi pitches for UDF govt

fishery, fishing

As Kerala heads to polls, fishermen say manifestos will decide their vote

Topics : Kerala Kerala Assembly Polls election manifesto BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday ListApple IOS 26.5 UpdateIPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Playing 11Cicada Covid VariantGold and Silver Rate todayVivo x300 UltraNifty BankStock Market HolidaysLPG Crisis