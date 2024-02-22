Ahead of LS polls, BJP to woo farmers through 'Gram Parikrama Yatra'

The Bharatiya Janata Party is having an important dialogue with the farmers of 1.25 lakh villages across the country through the "Gram Parikrama Yatra" program. This program started on February 12 and will continue till March 12, the entire program will last for one month.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has made complete preparations to woo the farmers before the Lok Sabha elections and that is why it is continuously organizing various programs to communicate with the farmers.

The National President of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar, said, "We are communicating with the farmers through Gaon Parikrama Yatra and Kisan Chaupal. Our objective is to take suggestions from the farmers and to know what they want from Modi ji so that the "Sankalp patra" will be prepared. These things can be added in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Could include him in Modi's guarantee."

The programs held across the country were broadcast on 900 screens, that is, by installing one screen in one district, the village parikrama yatra and Kisan Chaupal was telecasted live with the labourers and farmers.

Communication with the farmers has been done by distributing leaflets about the work done by the Modi government for the welfare of farmers and circling the village is being done under the Gram Parikrama yatra. Under Kisan Chaupal, to establish communication with the labourers and farmers, if there is any ex-serviceman or martyr's family in the village and to honour those who are progressive farmers.

A Gram Parikrama Yatra started on February 12 in Sukh Teerth of Muzaffarnagar in Western Uttar Pradesh. In this journey, about 20,000 farmers participated in the first rally. The program was addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the program, BJP Kisan Morcha National President Rajkumar Chahar. Apart from BJP Uttar Pradesh chief president Bhupendra Yadav and Dharampal Singh, local leaders were present and dialogue was also held with the people of the village.

"There is no opposition of any kind anywhere in the Gaon Parikrama Yatra because of the work done by the Modi government in the last 10 years, ranging from the Kisan Fasal Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi, crop insurance, Kisan Rail Deep Irrigation, Nano Urea and its 50 per cent subsidy to 300 units for free. Farmers are very excited about electricity, and MSP is given on crops. Under Modi's government, MSP has increased by 1.5 times and 2 times. We are reaching 1.25 lakh villages." BJP Kisan Morcha National President Rajkumar Chahar said.

"MSP seems to be the main issue at the moment. There is a lot of purchasing on MSP on some crops in Punjab. MSP has continuously increased in production. Exports are also big and the government itself is continuously sitting in Chandigarh for talks. The solution will be found through talks. The government has been taking decisions in the interest of farmers earlier and will continue to take them in future also. Some issues need good discussion in the interest of farmers, like the issue of MSP" he added.

Rajkumar Chahar, told ANI that a Lebi movement had already taken place once in the country. The wheat purchasing centre is also called 'Lebi' in the local language.

"It was Indira Gandhi's government when the farmers did the 'Lebi Movement' in Uttar Pradesh. Because the MSP rate was low and wheat was being sold in the market at one and a half times the expensive price, at that time Indira Gandhi's government forcefully harassed the farmers and purchased it at cheap prices. The issue of MSP is the main issue and the government will not rush on it. Its conclusion will come only through meaningful discussion," Rajkumar Chahar said.