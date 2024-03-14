Sensex (    %)
                             
Ahead of LS polls, PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad on Mar 15

Addressing a BJP rally at Sangareddy, Modi had attacked the Congress, saying it was 'scared' to promote young leaders

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday and address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Modi's roadshow would be held for an hour from Mirjaguda to Malkajgiri here Friday evening, Telangana BJP sources said on Thursday.
On March 16, he will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool, they said.
Modi would attend a rally at Jagtial in the state on March 18, they added.
Modi on March 5 inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore at Sangareddy, about 60 km from Hyderabad.
Addressing a BJP rally at Sangareddy, Modi had attacked the Congress, saying it was 'scared' to promote young leaders.
In his address, Modi also said the "dynastic parties" were targeting him as he was exposing their "scams worth several thousands of crores of rupees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

