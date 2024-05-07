BJP an 'autocratic regime, drunk with power': Congress Chief Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday the ruling BJP is an "autocratic regime" that was "drunk with power", attacking his party’s rival as the third phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began.

In a letter to leaders of parties that are part of the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Kharge said, "We all know how PM Modi and the BJP are visibly flustered and frustrated by the voting trends and their receding electoral fortunes in the first two phases." The letter was also shared on the Congress leader’s social media accounts.

He also accused the BJP of wanting "to go to any extent to stay in the chair."





The letter focused on pointing out discrepancies in Phase 1 and Phase 2 voting data released by the Elections Commission of India (ECI), as well as, the non-publication of registered voters list.

He stated that credibility of the ECI was at an "all-time low", and speculated on whether the discrepancies and delays may be an attempt to "doctor the final results".

"Is it not true that, according to some media reports, the final registered voters' list of the next phases has not been made public? Will the ECI be made answerable for this glaring mismanagement in basics in conducting the elections?" said Kharge.

After listing all the perceived inconsistencies by the ECI in the ongoing elections compared to past elections, including delays in releasing voter turnout, Kharge turned his attention to the BJP, launching a scathing attack on the ruling party and PM Modi.

"The entire nation knows that an autocratic regime, drunk with power, can go to any extent to stay in the chair," said Kharge.

He went on to urge all party leaders to work "collectively, unitedly and unequivocally" against "such discrepancies".

"Let us ensure the independence of the Election Commission of India and make it accountable."