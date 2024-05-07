Business Standard
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Amit Shah casts vote at polling booth in Gandhinagar

The senior BJP leader was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah other family members as they exercised their franchise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat on Tuesday morning.
Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, greeted his supporters, interacted with them and signed autographs as he approached the polling booth at a sub-station in Naranpura locality here.
The senior BJP leader was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah other family members as they exercised their franchise.
After casting his vote, Amit Shah showed his inked finger and the victory sign.
He greeted the people after emerging from the polling booth and offered prayers at a nearby temple along with his family members as part of the tradition he has followed on every voting day.
Voting is underway from 7 am on Tuesday in 25 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat. 

Mean while, Amit Shah also appealed to voters in Karnataka to vote for a government that will continue to invest in infrastructure development of the state, support farmers and deliver justice to the poor.

Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state began in 14 constituencies at 7 am today and will end at 6 pm.
Taking to X', Shah appealed to voters in Kannada.

 
I appeal to the people to vote for the government that will continue to invest in infrastructure development of the state, support to farmers and justice for the poor, SCs, STs, OBCs and for the betterment of the state, he said.

The first phase of polls in 14 constituencies of Karnataka on April 26 recorded a 69.56 per cent voter turnout.

The segments where polling is underway on Tuesday are: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga.

A total of 227 candidates -- 206 men and 21 women -- are in the fray for the second phase covering the northern districts of the state where more than 2.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 28,269 polling stations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

