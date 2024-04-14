Business Standard
BJP's Sankalp Patra seen as gold standard in world politics: Rajnath Singh

Singh is the chairperson of the BJP's manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha polls

Rajnath Singh

The committee received over 1.5 million suggestions, he said | Photo: X@BJP4India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Union minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the BJP has earned credibility among people by fulfilling its commitments, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees are seen as pure as 24 carat gold.
Speaking at the release of the party's 'Sankalp Patra', Singh said the BJP's manifesto is seen as gold standard in the world politics.
He cited a host of development measures taken by the central government besides the enactment of women's reservation law, repeal of Article 370 and the construction of Ram temple to assert that the ruling party has fulfilled its promises.
Singh is the chairperson of the BJP's manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha polls.
The committee received over 1.5 million suggestions, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh Lok Sabha elections BJP election manifesto

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

