BJP to start 'Sadbhavna Yatra' in December to connect with minorities

Through this journey, the Minority Morcha aims to bridge the gap between the Muslim community and the BJP and work towards greater Muslim community participation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

BJP

ANI
Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party's Minority Morcha is set to embark on a 'Sadbhawana Yatra' across the country before the Lok Sabha elections to reach out to the minority communities. This yatra aims to connect with the 543 Muslim-majority Lok Sabha constituencies in India.
Jamaal Siddiqui, the National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, explained that this Sadbhwana Yatra intends to acquaint the Muslim, Sikh, Jain, and Parsi communities with the welfare schemes of the Modi government at the centre.
BJP's Sadbhavna Yatra will pass through the entire 543 Lok Sabha constituencies of the country, but the focus will be 65 minorities dominant areas. For this, the Morcha has divided the entire country into six clusters, and for this, a complete team has been formed with coordinators, conveners, and co-convenors.
He mentioned that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the minority communities have become participants in the country's development, benefiting from initiatives like the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Kashmir and the eradication of practises like triple talaq, as well as women's empowerment.
Through this journey, the Minority Morcha aims to bridge the gap between the Muslim community and the BJP and work towards greater Muslim community participation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Yasir Jilani, the media coordinator of the Morcha, revealed that this journey will pass through 65 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country and will begin in the second week of December, concluding by February. To plan and execute this journey, the Morcha has established committees at the national and state levels to chart its course.

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

