EC full bench to visit Bengal today, to take stock of poll preparations

On Monday, it is scheduled to hold a meeting with all political parties in the state and have discussions with district magistrates and police superintendents, he said

Election Commission

The visit of the EC bench is "primarily to take stock of the law and order situation and preparedness ahead of the Lok Sabha polls", he said | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

The full bench of the Election Commission is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on Sunday to take stock of the law and order situation, and poll preparation in the state, a senior official said.
On Monday, it is scheduled to hold a meeting with all political parties in the state and have discussions with district magistrates and police superintendents, he said.
The visit of the EC bench is "primarily to take stock of the law and order situation and preparedness ahead of the Lok Sabha polls", he said.
"The full bench will also hold a meeting with the chief electoral officer here, the poll panel official said on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Election Commission West Bengal

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

