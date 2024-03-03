BJP will win all 29 seats in Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj

The name of Chouhan and other leaders figured in the first list of 195 candidates declared by the BJP in Delhi. The party has announced the names of 24 candidates from MP | File image

The BJP will win all 29 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is nominated from Vidisha seat, said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the heart of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all 29 seats. We all will contest jointly," he told reporters at his residence and invoked "Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar, Abki Baar 400 Paar" slogan.

He said BJP leaders, including MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state president VD Sharma, have held discussions about ensuring poll victory.

"As a party worker, I will work with full strength," he said.

The name of Chouhan and other leaders figured in the first list of 195 candidates declared by the BJP in Delhi. The party has announced the names of 24 candidates from MP.

Chouhan had represented the high-profile Vidisha Lok Sabha seat for five terms before becoming the chief minister in 2005.

The constituency was previously represented by BJP stalwarts like the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1991), Sushma Swaraj (2009 and 2014) and newspaper publisher Ramnath Goenka (1971).

Chouhan had last won the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat in 2004 but resigned after becoming the chief minister.

He is the sitting MLA from the Budhni assembly seat, which also falls under the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat.

BJP's Ramakant Bhargava is the sitting MP from Vidisha.

In the assembly polls held in November 2023, Chouhan won the Budhni seat with a record margin of 105,000 votes.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP almost white-washed Congress by winning 28 of the 29 seats in MP, with Chhindwara being the only exception.