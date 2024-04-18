Festival of democracy: Tracking voter pulse, one station at a time

In a nation where every rail line is a conduit for political discourse, Business Standard reporters embarked on a journey spanning the length and breadth of India, riding the rails to gauge the nation’s electoral pulse.

Like locomotives chugging through diverse terrains, they traversed various routes from Katra in Jammu & Kashmir to Chennai, from Dibrugarh to Kanniyakumari, from Guwahati to Delhi, and from Dehradun to Mumbai, covering a total of 10,788 kilometres over 200 hours in about nine days.

Each train carriage became a microcosm of democracy, echoing with the voices of passengers from all walks of life —