Jagan Mohan Reddy looting Andhra Pradesh, says TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu

Elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu walks out of Rajahmundry jail after he was granted interim bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the Skill Development Scam Case, in Rajamahendravaram

Press Trust of India Vemuru (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu Friday accused Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of looting Andhra Pradesh and asked people to choose between a government that develops the state or the one that destroys it.
Addressing an election meeting at Vemuru in Guntur district, he asserted that 29,000 farmers came forward to give 35,000 acres land reposing faith in him for setting up Amaravati as the capital city.
"Probably this is a world record. But Jagan played a high drama in the name of three capitals and the ultimate result is that the state does not have a capital now," said Naidu.
Further, the TDP supremo promised to take measures to supply water for three crops in a year in the Krishna river delta region.
Asking people to choose between a government that develops the state or the one that destroys it, he alleged that Reddy looted the state by selling spurious liquor at very high prices.
Promising jobs for the youth of the state on returning to power, he vowed to be the best driver of the state.
Elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

