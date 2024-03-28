Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LG asks Delhi Police to launch probe in Shrinate's remarks against Kangana

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj had given a complaint to the LG demanding an investigation and the registration of an FIR against Shrinate for 'outraging the modesty of a woman', the officials said

Supriya Shrinate

Following a row, Supriya Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all her social accounts, claiming that those were not posted by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sought a detailed probe report from Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora in connection with an allegedly derogatory social media post made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.
A controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Shrinate's accounts against Ranaut, the Bollywood actor who has been fielded by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all her social accounts, claiming that those were not posted by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.
BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj had given a complaint to the LG demanding an investigation and the registration of an FIR against Shrinate for "outraging the modesty of a woman", the officials said.
Saxena has forwarded the complaint to the police commissioner, directing a "scientific" investigation in the matter and initiation of legal action, if necessary, they added.
Police will also probe who was behind the said social media post and whose mobile phone was used for the purpose, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

INDIA bloc hits the streets nationwide against MPs' suspension. Details

Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC to go solo in West Bengal; jolt to INDIA bloc

Cong begins seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc partners for Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena ahead of Lok Sabha elections

BSP leader Ramlakhan Singh, Congress members join BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Congress likely to hold meet on Sunday to finalise remaining LS candidates

LS elections: Varun Gandhi pens emotional note for Pilibhit after BJP snub

LS polls: Cong to declare remaining candidates for Jharkhand seats by Apr 1

Topics : Kangana Ranaut Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon