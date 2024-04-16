Lok Sabha elections: Battle of Chautalas in Hisar as JJP declares list

Haryana's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday announced the names of five candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2024 for Haryana. It has fielded a two-time member of legislative assembly (MLA) and mother of former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Naina Singh Chautala, from Hisar.

Naina will contest against BJP's Ranjit Singh Chautala, who is the uncle of JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala.

The party has fielded singer Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria from Gurgaon. He is famous for his songs Jimmy Choo and Kar Gayi Chull.





ALSO READ: EC bans Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hrs over remarks on Hema Malini "Famous artiste (singer) Rahul Yadav Fazilpuriya will be the candidate from Gurugram while JJP youth leader Nalin Hooda will contest from Faridabad," the party's statement said.

The JJP has fielded former MLA Rao Bahadur Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh. He had recently switched over from the Congress and joined the JJP. Former MLA Ramesh Khatak will contest from Sirsa.

Naina is currently the MLA from Badhra in Charkhi Dadri district. She has earlier been an MLA from Dabwali.

Ajay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala had split from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in 2018 and formed the JJP in December, following a feud in the Chautala family.

In 2019, the JJP extended support to the BJP to form the government in the state. The BJP-JJP alliance ended last month after which the JJP leadership said it would field its candidates on all 10 seats in Haryana.

Ajay Chautala had earlier this month hinted that they were open to join INLD if invited but it was ruled out by his brother Abhay Chautala.

Notably, with today's announcement, Hisar will witness a clash of two seasoned politicians from the Chautala family. Ranjit Chautala is former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's son and the brother of INLD chief and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Polling for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.