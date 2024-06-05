Lok Sabha elections results 2024: Key seats where INDIA could not stop BJP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at BJP headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has achieved a decisive majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 292 out of 543 seats. The BJP alone has clinched 240 seats, while its allies, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), have secured 16 and 12 seats respectively.

The Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc has garnered 233 seats. Other parties have collectively won 18 seats in the lower house of Parliament. Among the prominent results, the Congress secured 99 seats, the Samajwadi Party 37, the Trinamool Congress 29, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) managed 22 seats.

Despite facing setbacks, the BJP demonstrated its stronghold in several states. It secured all seats in Madhya Pradesh (29 seats), Himachal Pradesh (four seats), Delhi (seven seats), Uttarakhand (five seats), and Tripura (two seats).

BJP’s dominance in key states

Madhya Pradesh

The BJP made a clean sweep by winning all 29 seats, solidifying its position as an unassailable stronghold similar to Gujarat. In the 2019 elections, the only seat BJP lost was Chhindwara, which was won by Nakul Nath, son of former Chief Minister and Congress veteran Kamal Nath.

Delhi

The BJP triumphed in all seven seats of the national capital. Notably, BJP debutant Yogendra Chandoliya defeated Congress’ Udit Raj by over 290,000 votes in the North West Delhi constituency, marking the highest victory margin among the party’s candidates in Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh

The BJP swept all four seats in Himachal Pradesh. Union Minister Anurag Thakur retained the Hamirpur seat for the fifth consecutive time. Actor Kangana Ranaut and Rajiv Bharadwaj made successful political debuts from Mandi and Kangra seats, respectively, while former BJP state president Suresh Kashyap held onto his Shimla seat.

Chhattisgarh

The BJP captured 10 out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh. This result highlights the party’s enduring dominance in the state’s general elections over the past two decades. Among the significant outcomes was the defeat of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who lost to sitting BJP MP Santosh Pandey in the Rajnandgaon seat by nearly 44,411 votes.

Odisha

The BJP secured 20 out of 21 seats, with the Congress winning one. In the concurrent state Assembly elections, the BJP achieved a majority with 78 seats, while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 51 seats, a significant decrease from its 113 seats in the 2019 elections.

Uttarakhand

The BJP won all five parliamentary seats in Uttarakhand, reaffirming its strong presence in the state during the first phase of elections held on April 19, 2024.