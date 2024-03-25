Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls: Chirag Paswan's party to declare candidates after Holi

Paswan, whose party has got five of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, also asserted he was 'ready for any challenge' that came from his estranged uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras

chirag paswan

Paswan was also asked about the threat by Paras, who has resigned from his Union cabinet berth, stopping short of quitting the NDA | File image

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NDA ally Chirag Paswan said his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will declare its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls immediately after Holi.
Paswan, whose party has got five of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, also asserted he was "ready for any challenge" that came from his estranged uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We will announce all our candidates in a few days... immediately after Holi, Paswan said on Sunday, but evaded a direct reply to the question of whether he would accommodate Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser, sitting MPs from Vaishali and Khagaria, respectively.
Both the seats, contested by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party in 2019, have been assigned to the young leader's party this time. The MPs had rallied behind Paras when he split the LJP in 2021, but of late have been repenting that decision and swearing their loyalty towards the late party founder's son.
Paswan was also asked about the threat by Paras, who has resigned from his Union cabinet berth, stopping short of quitting the NDA, but vowed to field loyalists in all seats where his nephew's candidates were in the fray.
"I am ready to face any type of challenge," quipped Paswan, who has made it clear that he will be shifting base from Jamui to Hajipur, the seat currently held by Paras, but represented by his late father several times.
"We will work to ensure the victory of the NDA in all 40 seats in Bihar. That is the common aim of all constituents - BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, ex-Union minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha and my party," asserted Paswan.
While BJP and JD(U) have declared candidates for 17 and 16 seats they are, respectively, fighting, Manjhi's party has announced his candidature from Gaya.
Upendra Kushwaha is likely to enter the fray from Karakat.

Also Read

Happy Holi 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Greeting for your loved ones

Holi 2024: Places to visit in India to celebrate festival of colours

Holi 2024: Here are the top snacks prepared at the Holi celebration

Holi Special Trains 2024: Railways to run 15 special trains, check routes

Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah; BJP, RJD, JDU hold separate meetings

Lok Sabha elections: Assam CM Sarma meets AGP leaders to discuss strategy

Kejriwal arrested to divert attention from electoral bonds scam: Kerala CM

PM Modi made 'corrupt-mukt Congress': Ramesh after Naveen Jindal joins BJP

Lok Sabha elections: Meet the sons and daughters of political families

Report card: BJP's campaign mantra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Bihar Bihar government Chirag Paswan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon