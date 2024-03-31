Sensex (    %)
                             
Lok Sabha polls: Election officials search former Telangana CM KCR's bus

Telangana will vote for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on May 13 for which the Model Code Conduct (MCC) is currently in place

K Chandrashekar Rao, KCR

KCR was interacting with farmers to instill confidence in view of the drought-like conditions faced by them, party sources said.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

As part of poll duty, election officials on Sunday inspected the bus in which former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was traveling during his visit to Suryapet district, about 170 km from here.
According to sources in the BRS, Rao was on his way to Suryapet as part of his tour to inspect agricultural fields which are allegedly facing drought-like conditions.
The BRS sources said the vehicle was checked at Edulaparre tanda check post in the district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

