Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Congress has tried to strangle Constitution since beginning: UP CM Yogi

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also described the Congress as anti-people and said it never tried to respect public sentiment

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters, in Lucknow, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a scathing attack on the Congress, on Tuesday alleged that the grand old party has tried to strangle the Constitution drawn up by Babasaheb Ambedkar since the beginning.
Adityanath's reaction came amid claims by the opposition parties, including the Congress, that the BJP's "400-paar" slogan is aimed at changing the Constitution and ending the reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward classes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Adityanath told PTI Video that there cannot be a bigger lie than these claims by the opposition.
"Everyone knows the history of the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the parties associated with the INDIA bloc," he said.
"The Congress' history has been to strangle the Constitution drawn up by Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Constitution came into force in 1950 and the Congress continuously worked to trample the freedom of expression. Even after that, there were continuous efforts to use the Constitution in its (Congress') own way," he alleged.
The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also described the Congress as anti-people and said it never tried to respect public sentiment.
Recalling the suspension of constitutional provisions to impose the Emergency in 1975 by the Indira Gandhi-led government, Adityanath said, "Even today, people of the country have not forgotten the Emergency. It was also like strangulating the Constitution," he alleged.
Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said, "The Samajwadi Party was supporting the sins that the Congress committed during the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Yogi Adityanath Indian National Congress Congress Working Committee Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon