Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi worried after 3rd phase, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Stepping up the attack on the saffron party, Kharge asked What is PM Modi doing if Congress is getting tempo loads of money from Adani and Ambani?

Mallikarjun Kharge,Kharge,Mallikarjun

He further alleged that PM Modi is fond of words starting with 'M'-Mangalsutra, Mutton and Mughals | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hitting out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said Modi and his cabinet colleague Amit Shah are "worried" after the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections and they started abusing the Congress party.
Addressing a press conference here, Kharge said to the BJP leaders, instead of seeking votes on their "development," they are abusing the Congress leaders and distorting their (Congress) leaders' speeches, which according to him, is not required.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Stepping up the attack on the saffron party, he asked "What is PM Modi doing if Congress is getting tempo loads of money from "Adani and Ambani?"
 

"After three phases of polls, Modi and Shah Saab got worried. They stopped talking about their manifesto, but only are abusing Congress," Kharge said.
He further alleged that PM Modi is fond of words starting with 'M'-Mangalsutra, Mutton and Mughals.
It is not good for a Prime Minister to use childish language, he advised.
"They are not seeking votes on development. Every time they abuse Congress party and Congress leaders' speeches are distorted and call our leader Shehzaade, all these, which are not required," he said.
Kharge said the Congress government in Telangana fulfilled five guarantees out of six so far and the remaining one is pending due to the prevailing Model Code of Conduct.
Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections mallikarjun kharge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaAkshaya Tritiya 2024 WishesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon