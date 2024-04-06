Sensex (    %)
                             
LS elections: Kharge, Rahul to address poll rally in Hyderabad today

The Congress is expected to show its strength by mobilising huge crowds from surrounding areas to the 'Jana Jatara' meeting, the sources said

Senior leaders of India's main opposition Congress Party Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Congress Party, display the party's manifesto for the general election (Photo: REUTERS)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing a Congress rally on Saturday at Tukkuguda near here, party sources said.
Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad is where the party had earlier announced its six poll 'guarantees' for the Assembly elections held in November last year.
The Congress is expected to show its strength by mobilising huge crowds from surrounding areas to the 'Jana Jatara' meeting, the sources said.
Industries Minister D Sridha Babu visited the venue on Friday with others. He said that about 10 lakh people are expected to attend the meeting.
He said all the arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the rally.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is also TPCC president had earlier opined that the rally will serve as a launchpad for the INDIA bloc to come to power at the Centre in the upcoming LokSabha polls.

Topics : Election Commission of India Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Indian National Congress mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

