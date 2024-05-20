Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls 2024: Odisha registers 6.99% voter turnout till 9 am in 5 seats

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha

Voters at a polling station in Agartala on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Representative image. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha recorded around 6.99 per cent voter turnout in the first two hours of polling in five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 Assembly segments on Monday, officials said.
Voting started at 7 am in Aska, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangir and Sundergarh parliamentary constituencies along with 35 assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these Lok Sabha seats.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.
Police said there was no report of any untoward incident in any polling booths

Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer N B Dhal Monday said that the voting was underway in all the 9,162 polling stations across peacefully in five Parliamentary Constituencies and 35 assembly segments under their jurisdiction with some reports of EVM glitches.
Till 9 am around 6.99 per cent of the over 7.969 million voters have exercised their franchise, officials said.
Officials said EVM glitches were reported from Sundergarh Lok Sabha constituency and they were addressed immediately.
The defects in EVMs were identified during the mock poll ahead of the voting and they were replaced within 30 minutes.
Officials said that a woman polling official fainted in a booth under the Sundergarh Lok Sabha seat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Odisha economy Naveen Pattnaik

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon