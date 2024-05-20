Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI Guv Das casts vote in Mumbai, urges electors to exercise voting right

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran was also among the early voters from the world of business

Shaktikanta, Shaktikanta vote, election, vote, voting

Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das cast his vote here early Monday morning and urged all electors to exercise their franchise.
Polling was underway since 7 am in six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai and seven other seats in Maharashtra.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
I urge all the voters to votethis is a right in our parliamentary democracy and everyone should exercise it, Das told PTI after casting his vote at a polling centre near his official residence his south Mumbai.
Voters should exercise their franchise in large numbers even during the remaining phases of the general elections, he said.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran was also among the early voters from the world of business.
He exercised his franchise along with his family members at a booth in south Mumbai.
Later, Chandrasekaran posed for pictures and showed his inked finger.
Businessman Anil Ambani also voted early in the morning at a booth in south Mumbai where his residence is located.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shaktikanta Das Reserve Bank of India Election Commission of India RBI Governor Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon