Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP will secure a hat-trick on June 4, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign in Hoshiarpur, Punjab on Thursday, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure a hat-trick victory on June 4.

During an election rally for BJP candidate Anita Som Prakash, from the reserved constituency Hoshiarpur, the PM said, “India has made up its mind to go for the Modi government for the third time. After decades, we are scoring a hat-trick at the Centre with full majority to fulfill the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’. The 21st century is India’s century. The “dumdaar sarkar” (strong government), is coming back.”

The prime minister said that in the last 10 years, the BJP has vanquished the nation’s enemies and made “India prosperous and self-reliant”.

BJP has prepared a125-day roadmap, says PM Modi



Talking about the roadmap that the BJP has prepared, PM Modi said, “We have already prioritised works to be done after coming to power. A 125-day roadmap has already been prepared. The first quarter will be dedicated to youngsters with key decisions to be taken in five years and the vision for the next 25 years to make a new India.”

The prime minister further said that the time has come to make Punjab a ‘viksit’ (developed) state. “I have sensed the mood of Punjab. They have decided to vote for Modi this time,” he said.

During the rally, PM Modi accused the Opposition of taking away the reservation of Dalits, backwards, and tribals. He said that the Congress party and the members of INDIA bloc have insulted the spirit of the Constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. “They want to take away the reservations of Dalits and backward classes and give them only to Muslims. Modi has exposed their conspiracy, and this is why they keep abusing him,” he said.

Lessons of corruption

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), PM Modi said that the party has learnt the lessons of corruption from the Congress. “Another corrupt party (AAP) has joined the Congress. Here, they are doing a drama of fighting each other, while they are contesting together in Chandigarh and Delhi. People should not forget that the first government of the most corrupt person was formed in Delhi with the support of Congress, hence, they have learned the lessons of corruption from the corrupt Congress,” he said.

The prime minister further said that the AAP has made drugs as their means of earning in Punjab. “These people (AAP) came in the name of freeing Punjab from drugs, but they have made drugs their means of earning. The entire world knows about the liquor scam in Delhi. The mining mafia is also running rampant here,” he said.

(With agency inputs)