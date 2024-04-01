LS polls: Congress leaders discuss candidates for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Top Congress leaders on Monday discussed the names of Lok Sabha candidates for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi along with senior party leaders from the respective states were present during the central election committee (CEC) meeting at the AICC headquarters.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh PCC chief Y S Sharmila were present during the separate meetings, besides AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

CEC members Madhusudan Mistry, Amee Yagnik and K J George were also present at the meeting.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will begin on April 19.