Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: Congress leaders discuss candidates for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

CEC members Madhusudan Mistry, Amee Yagnik and K J George were also present at the meeting

Congress, Congress manifesto

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top Congress leaders on Monday discussed the names of Lok Sabha candidates for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi along with senior party leaders from the respective states were present during the central election committee (CEC) meeting at the AICC headquarters.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh PCC chief Y S Sharmila were present during the separate meetings, besides AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.
CEC members Madhusudan Mistry, Amee Yagnik and K J George were also present at the meeting.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will begin on April 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Meet Y S Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh CM's sister who is set to join Congress

Merger with Congress: YS Sharmila to meet AICC leadership in Delhi on Jan 3

MP's 'rainbow' region that turned saffron in 2018; Cong eyes better show

YSRTP chief Y S Sharmila calls on Sonia Gandhi after joining Congress

Andhra Cong charges Rs 25k donation for LS, 10k for Assembly from aspirants

LS polls: Liquor shops to remain closed for 3 days from April 17 in Pondy

LS polls: EC censures Cong's Shrinate & BJP's Ghosh for offensive remarks

LS polls: Katchatheecvu issue rekindles contention between DMK-AIADMK

No coercive action against Cong over tax demand notices: I-T dept to SC

Polls latest: Jaishankar on Katchatheevu row, Kejriwal's custody extended

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Telangana Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon