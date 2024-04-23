Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha elections: BJP's bastion gears up for a triangular fight in Akola

For the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has fielded Sanjay Dhotre's son, Anup Dhotre, against the Congress' state committee general secretary Abhay Patil

election voting evm machine

Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akola is seen as a safe seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), from which Sanjay Dhotre has won successively since 2004. In 2019, Dhotre got almost 50 per cent of the votes polled and 47 per cent in 2014. He defeated Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) with a margin of 274,000 votes in 2019 while Congress’ Hidayatullah Patel was at number three, with a 23 per cent vote share.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has fielded Sanjay Dhotre’s son, Anup Dhotre, against the Congress’ state committee general secretary Abhay Patil.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With the seat sharing talks between the Maha Vikas Aghadi – state's opposition bloc –  and VBA having failed, Akola will again see a three-way contest with Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of B R Ambedkar, joining the fray yet again. He won from this seat in 1998 and 1999.


Akola is in the Vidarbha region of the state where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has a strong network. However, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) also has a sizable support base in Akola and is campaigning hard for the Congress candidate, as are workers of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar, third party from the opposition bloc. Akola will vote on April 26.

In 2019, the BJP got 49.9 per cent of the vote share, VBA 25.11 per cent and Congress 22.93 per cent. In 2014, the BJP bagged 46.94 per cent, Congress 26.05 per cent and Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh secured 24.57 per cent vote share.
Topics : Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Maharashtra BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon