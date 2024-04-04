LS polls: Nadda reviews BJP's poll readiness in five seats of western MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Wednesday reviewed the party's preparations for Lok Sabha elections in five seats of western Madhya Pradesh where tribal and farmer voters play a decisive role.

Nadda reviewed poll preparedness for Indore, Dhar, Jhabua-Ratlam, Khandwa and Khargone at a party meeting here. About 150 office-bearers including state BJP general secretary Hitanand Sharma and Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister and BJP 'cluster in-charge' Jagdish Dewda were present at the meeting which lasted for about two hours.



After the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also met Nadda. "Nadda asked us to come out with all our strength to win the elections with a thumping majority," state cabinet minister Vijay Shah told reporters. Nadda also told BJP leaders at the cluster meeting how to take the Narendra Modi-led government's work among voters and remove shortcomings related to election preparedness, Shah said.

Another state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that special emphasis was laid in the meeting on increasing direct contact with voters and beneficiaries of government schemes.

Nadda told them that workers must go among the public and discuss which party is in the interest of the country, Vijayvargiya said. Just holding rallies and processions (during elections) is not enough. Direct contact with voters changes the outcome of elections, the BJP president was quoted as saying.

In 2019, the BJP had won Indore, Dhar, Jhabua-Ratlam, Khandwa and Khargone seats. All five seats will go to polls on May 13.

Earlier in the day, Nadda visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujiain.