LS polls: PM spreading 'lies' about providing funds to Bengal, says Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally in support of party candidate from North Kolkata constituency Sudip Bandopadhyay for Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of "spreading lies" about funds being provided to the state and challenged the PM to prove his claim.

Addressing a rally at Metiabruz in Diamond Harbour constituency, the Chief Minister said she was "ready to sacrifice her life" but wouldn't allow divisive politics of the saffron camp such as the CAA, NRC and UCC in the state.

"Prime Minister while addressing rallies in Bengal is saying the Centre has sent funds for the state which the TMC has siphoned off. He is saying the Centre had sent funds but those were looted by us. The PM is lying. I challenge him to prove that the Centre has released funds for the state. This is a blatant lie," she said.

Reacting to Banerjee's remark, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "The Prime Minister has only tried to highlight the corruption during the TMC regime. It is a well-known fact that the TMC is neck-deep in corruption. The remarks by the Chief Minister reflect that she is rattled after being exposed."



Claiming that the BJP will pay for their arrogance in the polls, Banerjee said the PM's recent remarks that the BJP's best results will come from Bengal is "actually an admission that the party will face a rout in other parts of the country." "So does that mean that the BJP will lose elections in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar? It seems the saffron party has conceded defeat even before the polls are over," she said.



The CM alleged that the BJP has been spreading canards through misleading advertisements.

"As part of Modi Babu's guarantee, they were publishing misleading advertisements in newspapers against us. We lodged multiple complaints but there was no action. Yesterday, the High Court also stated it is illegal. They don't release MGNREGA funds but spend crores on conspiracies, to buy votes and spread propaganda," she said.

Expressing skepticism about the BJP's ambitious target of achieving 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, she said people will reject them.

"The entire country has understood that the BJP is a party full of thieves. It is the TMC which will show the way after the elections," Banerjee said.

The TMC had walked out of the INDIA bloc in West Bengal in January but asserted that she would continue to be part of the opposition bloc at the national level.

Vowing not to allow the implementation of CAA and NRC in the state, she said, "If people do not want divisive CAA, NRC or UCC that will erase our diversity, they must vote against the BJP.