LS polls: PoK belongs to India and we will take it, says HM Amit Shah

He also appealed to people to make the BJP victorious in the six assembly seat bypolls for the formation of a BJP government in the state and help achieve the target of '400-paar'

Secunderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Secunderabad, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and "we will take it", Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday as he castigated the Congress for trying to "frighten us" by saying that the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs.
"The Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) hamara hai, hamara rahega aur hum ise lekar rahenge (PoK is ours and it will remain ours. We will take it," Shah told a rally at Amb in Una district in support of Union minister Anurag Thakur, the BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.
Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already won 310 seats in the first five phases of Lok Sabha polls and the target of '400-paar' would be achieved in the sixth and the last phases, while Congress Rahul Gandhi would be restrained at just 40 seats.
He also mocked the Congress by asking the crowd at the rally as to who will be the prime minister, if the grand old party comes to power.
He also appealed to people to make the BJP victorious in the six assembly seat bypolls for the formation of a BJP government in the state and help achieve the target of '400-paar'.

First Published: May 25 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

