MVA seat-sharing: Uddhav's Sena gets 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP 10

Shiv Sena Uddhav (UBT) faction will be contesting polls on 21 seats, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party will contest elections on 10 seats while Congress will fight the polls on 17 seats

Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole

Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during a Maha Vikas Aghadi press conference, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Shashank Parade)

Nandini Singh new Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has finalised the seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) contesting 21 seats, the Congress 17, and the NCP (SP) 10, announced Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.

However, the Congress did not secure the Sangli, Mumbai South Central, or Bhiwandi seats in the seat-sharing pact.
At a joint press conference, which was also attended by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, Pawar stated that there are no more differences on any seat. "We have declared the seat sharing after reaching a mutual agreement," Pawar said.

The seats held by Shiv Sena (UBT) are as follows:


  • Jalgaon
  • Parbhani
  • Nashik
  • Palghar
  • Kalyan
  • Thane
  • Raigad
  • Maval
  • Osmanabad
  • Aurangabad
  • Ratnagiri
  • Buldhana
  • Hatkanangale
  • Shirdi
  • Sangli
  • Hingoli
  • Yavatmal-Washim
  • Mumbai North West
  • Mumbai South Central
  • Mumbai South
  • Mumbai North East

The list of Congress seats are:


  • Nandurbar
  • Dhule
  • Akola
  • Amravati
  • Nagpur
  • Bhandara-Gondia
  • Gadchiroli-Chimur
  • Chandrapur
  • Nanded
  • Jalna
  • Pune
  • Latur
  • Solapur
  • Kolhapur
  • Ramtek
  • Mumbai North
  • Mumbai North Central

List of NCP seats are:


  • Baramati
  • Shirur
  • Satara
  • Bhiwandi
  • Dindori
  • Madha
  • Raver
  • Wardha
  • Ahmednagar
  • Beed

 

Uddhav Thackeray on seat-sharing, Narendra Modi


After the seat-sharing announcement, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray emphasised the importance of prioritising winnability. "Everybody has a wish to fight for seats. There is nothing wrong with it. Winnability should be given priority," Thackeray said.

Thackeray also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) as the fake Sena. "He [PM Modi] has not been able to give leadership on principles. He is coming from outside and saying we are fake Sena," he said.

 

Shiv Sena (UBT) on electoral bonds issue


Thackeray also took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the electoral bonds issue, referring to the saffron party and its allies as the "vasooli Sena."

"They have raided people and taken money through electoral bonds. The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are the vasooli Sena. They have opened a washing machine. Daag acche hai washing powder with them," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Nana Patole attacks PM Modi on 'Muslim League' remark


Slamming the Prime Minister, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that we have to fight dictatorship, while adding that party workers should show a big heart to defeat the BJP.

"They are referring to our alliance as the Muslim League. They are scared. Vote transfer will happen. We have the original NCP and Sena with us," Patole said on PM Modi's jibe at the grand old party.

Recently, PM Modi said the Congress manifesto for general elections has an imprint of the Muslim League, responsible for the partition of India. "Congress issued a bundle of lies in its manifesto... every page reeks of attempts to tear India apart. It reflects the thoughts the Muslim League had before independence," PM Modi said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

 

Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections schedule


In Maharashtra, the Lok Sabha polls will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

In the first phase on April 19, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, and Chandrapur will go to polls.

Constituencies such as Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani will vote in the second phase on April 26.

Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur will vote in the third phase to be held on May 7.

For the fourth phase, polling will be held across Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Beed, and Shirdi on May 13.

Voting will be held in Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central in the final phase on May 20. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections Election news Elections Uddhav Thackeray Sharad Pawar Nana Patole BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

