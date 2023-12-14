Sensex (0.81%)
70145.00 + 560.40
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Oppn welcomes HC ruling on Pune LS seat bypoll, BJP says avoid politics

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the HC's ruling must be respected and should not be seen through political prism

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 09:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Opposition parties in Maharashtra have welcomed the Bombay High Court order asking the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately hold the bypoll for Pune Lok Sabha seat, stressing people from the constituency cannot be left unrepresented for a long time.
However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the HC's ruling must be respected and should not be seen through political prism.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said as a political party, the BJP is always ready to contest elections and pointed out that the Pune Lok Sabha seat was won in 2019 by its candidate Girish Bapat, whose death has necessitated the bypoll.
The HC on Wednesday passed its order on a plea filed by Pune resident Sughosh Joshi against a certificate issued by the Election Commission to not hold bypoll to the constituency, which fell vacant following the death of sitting BJP MP Bapat on March 29.
A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Kamal Khata ripped into the ECI's stand on not holding the byelection as it was busy with other polls, including preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, calling it bizarre and wholly unreasonable.
In any parliamentary democracy, governance is done by elected representatives who are the voices of people. If the representative is no more, another must be put in place. People cannot go unrepresented. That is wholly unconstitutional and is a fundamental anathema to our constitutional structure, the court noted.
The Congress termed the HC ruling as a rap for the governing coalition constituent BJP and also the poll panel.
"It is a big rap for the Election Commission and the BJP, which was avoiding the bypoll as it fears defeat," claimed Mohan Joshi, vice-president of the Maharashtra Congress.
The NCP (Sharad Pawar group) Pune city unit president Prashant Jagtap welcomed the court's ruling and echoed Joshi, saying the BJP was avoiding facing bypoll in the Lok Sabha seat as the party does not want to lose again after suffering defeat in the byelection to Kasba assembly constituency in Pune city held earlier this year.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly polls result: Congress leading on 4 seats, BJP on one

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

HC stays further proceedings against sugar factory run by NCP's Rohit Pawar

Lok Sabha elections: Will Modi govt return to power in 2024? Fitch answers

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

UP Min Dharmpal Singh says BJP will have thumping mandate in LS polls

INDIA bloc huddle postponed to third week of December, says Congress

BJP's victory may not be enough to get Rajya Sabha majority by next year

However, BJP leader Mohol said the HC's ruling must be respected and should not be seen through political prism.
The ECI is an independent body which has the right to take its own decisions, he said.
"So, there is no question of someone trying to interfere in the ECI's decision-making process," Mohol maintained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Opposition Pune Lok Sabha Assembly elections

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 09:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon