Our backbone, DNA of party: Rahul Gandhi posts message for Cong workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a heartwarming message to the party workers on Thursday ahead of the first phase of polling of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X from Congress' official handle, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP-RSS are against the idea of India.

"You helped us bring key ideas from the people of India into our Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We rely on you, and we love you! I send you my best wishes. We're going to defeat the BJP and their ideology!" Rahul Gandhi added.

In another post on X from his official handle, Rahul Gandhi said that the aim of the Congress is to ensure the participation of tribals in the building of modern India.

"The aim of the Congress is not only to protect water, forests and land but also to ensure the participation of tribals in the building of modern India. These 6 resolutions of ours dedicated to the tribal society will become a shield for the rights of the tribals by preventing the plunder of resources. The country will become strong only when the foundation is strong," he said.

Earlier, addressing a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said there is a strong undercurrent in favour of the opposition INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha elections and the BJP will be limited to 150 seats.

"I do not do prediction of seats. 15-20 days ago I was thinking the BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will get 150 seats. We are getting reports from every state that we are improving. We have a very strong alliance in Uttar Pradesh and we will perform very well..." the former Congress president said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagdish Shetter challenged Congress to secure 40 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a fervent declaration during the filing of his nomination for the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, Jagdish Shetter said, "I challenge Congress to cross 40 seats. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is a part of the INDIA bloc, said that they won't even secure 40 seats. The people have decided that we will cross 400 seats.

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4.

"You are the Congress worker, our backbone and the DNA of our party. You understand our ideology and you fight for it every day. We couldn't do without you. The elections are taking place. The BJP-RSS are against the idea of India. They are attacking our Constitution, the country's democratic structure, our institutions, including the ECI, as well as the legal framework of India. You fight against the ideology of the RSS on the streets, in the villages, and everywhere. You are the defenders," he said.