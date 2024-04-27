Sunita Kejriwal holds maiden poll roadshow, says nobody can break Delhi CM

Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addresses during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at the Ramlila ground, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "sher" (lion) and nobody can break him, said his wife Sunita Kejriwal as she held her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate on Saturday evening.

Standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, Sunita Kejriwal greeted voters in the Kondli area of East Delhi constituency with folded hands.



#WATCH | Delhi | During her roadshow in the Kondli area, the wife of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal says, "For one month, they have forcefully put your CM and my husband in jail. No court has convicted him so far. They are saying that the investigation is going on. If the… pic.twitter.com/rIkF7YMgXa April 27, 2024

She said the Delhi chief minister was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened Mohalla Clinics.



"We will vote to remove dictatorship and save democracy," Sunita Kejriwal said.

With Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case, his wife will spearhead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows, including one in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, according to party leaders.

Sunita Kejriwal will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said.