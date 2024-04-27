Business Standard
Sunita Kejriwal holds maiden poll roadshow, says nobody can break Delhi CM

Sunita Kejriwal will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said

Sunita Kejriwal, kejriwal wife

Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addresses during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at the Ramlila ground, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "sher" (lion) and nobody can break him, said his wife Sunita Kejriwal as she held her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate on Saturday evening.
Standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, Sunita Kejriwal greeted voters in the Kondli area of East Delhi constituency with folded hands.
 
 
She said the Delhi chief minister was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened Mohalla Clinics.
 
"We will vote to remove dictatorship and save democracy," Sunita Kejriwal said.
With Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case, his wife will spearhead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows, including one in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, according to party leaders.
Sunita Kejriwal will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said.
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Sunita Kejriwal

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

