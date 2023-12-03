MP Assembly polls: BAP registers 1st victory, wins Sailana seat of Ratlam

The Bharatiya Adivasi Party registered its first victory in Madhya Pradesh by winning the Sailana seat of Ratlam district.

The party's Kamleshwar Dodiyar defeated the nearest rival and Congress candidate Harsh Vijay Gehlot in Sailana constituency by a margin of 4,618 votes as per the Election Commission.

This is the first time that the Bharat Adivasi Party, headquartered in Rajasthan, has registered a victory in any election in Madhya Pradesh.

Sailana seat of Ratlam is located on the borders of Rajasthan.