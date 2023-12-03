Sensex (0.74%)
MP Assembly polls: BAP registers 1st victory, wins Sailana seat of Ratlam

This is the first time that the Bharat Adivasi Party, headquartered in Rajasthan, has registered a victory in any election in Madhya Pradesh

madhya pradesh election 2023, Madhya pradesh polls, MP election, MP polls

Sailana seat of Ratlam is located on the borders of Rajasthan | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
The Bharatiya Adivasi Party registered its first victory in Madhya Pradesh by winning the Sailana seat of Ratlam district.
The party's Kamleshwar Dodiyar defeated the nearest rival and Congress candidate Harsh Vijay Gehlot in Sailana constituency by a margin of 4,618 votes as per the Election Commission.
This is the first time that the Bharat Adivasi Party, headquartered in Rajasthan, has registered a victory in any election in Madhya Pradesh.
Sailana seat of Ratlam is located on the borders of Rajasthan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

