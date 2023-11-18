Sensex (-0.28%)
MP assembly polls: Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 crore seized

Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. A voter turnout of nearly 76 per cent was recorded

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 9:41 AM IST
Cash worth Rs 40.18 crore and liquor, drugs, jewellery and other items cumulatively valued at nearly Rs 300 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct for the state assembly elections came into force on October 9, a top official has said.
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. A voter turnout of nearly 76 per cent was recorded.
Talking to reporters on Friday, state Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said continuous action was taken by the enforcement agencies across the state since the code of conduct came into force after the poll schedule was declared. Illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewellery and other materials worth about Rs 339.95 crore have been seized by the joint team of Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST) and police, he said. "From October 9 to November 16, these joint teams seized Rs 40.18 crore cash, 34.68 lakh litres of illegal liquor worth Rs 65.56 crore, narcotic substance worth Rs 17.25 crore, gold, silver and other precious metals worth Rs 92.76 crore and other materials worth Rs 124.18 crore," Rajan said. In the 2018 polls, in such action during the period when the model code of conduct was in place, cash and other items cumulatively worth Rs 72.93 crore were seized, officials pointed out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 9:41 AM IST

