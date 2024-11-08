Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Amid model code, Mumbai police seize Rs 2.3 cr cash, arrest 12 people

Amid model code, Mumbai police seize Rs 2.3 cr cash, arrest 12 people

After paperwork and questioning, which went on till the early hours of Friday, the money was seized and the 12 persons carrying the cash were detained

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Election Commission are checking the movement of potential inducements like cash, liquor, and other items | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In the run-up to the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, police have seized Rs 2.3 crore cash from 12 persons at Kalbadevi in south Mumbai, officials said on Friday.

Acting on inputs, a team of Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station and poll officials intercepted a group of people on Thursday night.

While a search led to the discovery of Rs 2.3 crore, the individuals could neither produce any documents linked to the cash nor explain why they were carrying so much money, an official said.

As the model code of conduct for the state elections is in force, surveillance teams formed on the instructions of the Election Commission are checking the movement of potential inducements like cash, liquor, and other items.

 

After paperwork and questioning, which went on till the early hours of Friday, the money was seized and the 12 persons carrying the cash were detained, he said.

The cash was later handed over to the Income Tax department for further probe, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE news: Army, Police launch joint operation in J&K's Baramulla after terrorists' activity

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Didn't seek PM's rally as Baramati contest within family: Ajit Pawar

terrorism ak47 guns violence

News updates: Terrorists kidnap, kill 2 village defence guards in J&K's Kishtwar

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Supriya Sule rules out reconciliation with Ajit Pawar while he's with BJP

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Mahayuti govt has failed, says Sharad Pawar; urges people to overthrow it

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Mumbai police Model Code of Conduct Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon