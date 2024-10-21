Business Standard
Discussion regarding MVA underway: Vinayak Raut on Maharashtra polls

He further said that Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party held a meeting on Sunday

Vinayak Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut | Image: X@Vinayakrauts

ANI
Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

After attending the meeting at Matoshree, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut said that discussion regarding Maha Vikas Aghadi is underway with respect to Maharashtra Assembly polls and within one to two days, everything would be finalised.

Speaking to ANI in the early hours of Monday, Vinayak Raut said, "Discussion of Maha Vikas Aghadi is underway regarding the Maharashtra Assembly polls and Assembly constituencies. Within 1-2 days, everything will be finalised."

Earlier on Sunday, NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh said that there is no dispute among the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and said that decisions have been made on a lot of seats.

 

"There is no dispute. Today, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party held a meeting. Decisions have been made on a lot of seats. Tomorrow Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP will sit together again and finalise everything," Anil Deshmukh told ANI.

He added, "We are thinking of releasing a list for some seats tomorrow after discussion..."

Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi exuded confidence that the public is with the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and claimed infighting in the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Every leader of the Mahayuti is fighting amongst themselves. This party has come based on an opportunistic alliance to grab power. The people of Maharashtra will vote them out. The public is with the Maha Vikas Aghadi and we will declare the name of candidates before the Mahayuti Alliance."

"The seat-sharing talks for the Maharashtra Assembly elections are in their final stages," she added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its first list of 99 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, scheduled to be held on November 20. As per the list, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest from Nagpur South West, while state BJP president Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule will contest from the Kamthi seat.

Other key candidates include Minister Girish Mahajan who will contest from Jamner, Sudhir Mungantiwar from Ballarpur, Sreejaya Ashok Chavan from Bhokar, Ashish Shelar from Vandre West, Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill, Rahul Narwekar from Colaba, and Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale from Satara.

The list also features Suresh Damu Bhole from Jalgaon City, Atul Save from Aurangabad East, Sanjay Mukund Kalkar from Thane, and Vinod Shelar from Malad West, among others.

Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20, with the results to be declared on November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats.


First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

