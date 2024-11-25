Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Eknath Shinde thanks 'Ladki Bahin' beneficiaries for support in polls

Eknath Shinde thanks 'Ladki Bahin' beneficiaries for support in polls

Addressing the gathering, CM Shinde said that the government will soon increase the amount to Rs 2100 as promised

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met with beneficiaries of 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, where he expressed his gratitude to them for the historic win of the Mahayuti alliance in assembly polls.

Addressing the gathering, CM Shinde said that the government will soon increase the amount to Rs 2100 as promised.

"I am with you all, I thank all Majhi Ladki Bahin for electing me. You all chose Mahayuti, as we promised we will be giving Rs 2100 to all my sisters. This government is yours and you choose this government again. I feel blessed you all came here and gave me blessings. This is a common people's government and we are working for the growth of Maharashtra," he said.

 

In the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance secured 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP won 132 seats, its allies in Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde) won 57 seats, and the NCP (led by Ajit Pawar) won 41 seats.

On Saturday, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also credited the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' for Mahayuti's success in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Some of the schemes like Ladki Bahin yojana have played a major role in our victory...I want to thank my voters for once again giving me this responsibility. I will continue working for the development of the state for the next five years," Ajit Pawar told reporters here.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also underlined the scheme's role in securing Mahayuti's win.

More From This Section

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Ladki Bahin, polarisation may have played role: Sharad Pawar on poll defeat

Devendra Fadnavis, eknath shinde, ajit pawar

BJP's best ever show in Maharashtra means Fadnavis could be at helm again

BJP, Maharashtra

Maharashtra's next CM to be decided by Mahayuti, BJP leaders: Bawankule

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Sule must apologise for fielding Yugendra against Ajit Pawar: NCP

Prithviraj Chavan, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Cong face with clean image, Prithviraj Chavan gets shock defeat in polls

"The reason for the victory is the development role of PM Modi in 'sabka saath sabka vikas' and the decisions taken by the Maharashtra government in the last 2.5 years. A lot of those decisions were anyway great, but the Ladki Bahin (yojana) decision was revolutionary," Athawale told ANI.

The 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' was launched by the Maharashtra state government to provide financial assistance and empowerment to women in the state.

Under this scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1500 per month. However, the Mahayuti alliance has promised to increase this amount to Rs 2100.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumEknath Shinde, Eknath, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Mahayuti's mandate: Delivering on promises without derailing growth

PM Modi speaking at Odisha Parba in Delhi

Highlights: Working rapidly for Odisha's development, budget increased by 30% this yr, says PM Modi

Devendra Fadnavis, eknath shinde, ajit pawar

Five to six opposition MLAs might cross over to Mahayuti: Anil Patil

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Shiv Sena MLAs feel Eknath Shinde should continue as CM: Deepak Kesarkar

Manoj Jarange

Did not endorse anybody so how can my factor fail, asks Jarange Patil

Topics : Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Assembly Elections Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Shiv Sena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon