Maharashtra govt's welfare schemes unlikely to hit fiscal in FY25: Icra

The spate of welfare schemes announced by the Maharashtra government ahead of assembly elections is unlikely to affect the fiscal health of the state in FY25. Its market borrowings remain within prudential norms, according to rating agency Icra.
Responding to queries during a webinar on state finances, Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra, said, "Maharashtra has consistently maintained a fiscal deficit well below the threshold over many years."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
“If you observe over a period of time, their debt levels did not grow at the same pace as many other states. Maharashtra is one of the states with the lowest debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio in the entire sample of 13 states,” Nayar added.
The debt-to-Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio for Maharashtra stood at 15.5 per cent in FY24, compared to 14.7 per cent in FY23 and 15.5 per cent in FY22, according to Icra data.
Ahead of assembly polls, the coalition government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a series of welfare schemes, including a scheme to credit Rs 1,500 per month to the accounts of women from low-income groups.
Regarding guarantees, Icra’s chief economist noted that Maharashtra fares well in this regard. "Their leverage levels are among the lowest in the sample. For a long period, the state did not issue any fresh guarantees, allowing existing ones to be gradually extinguished."
The ratio of guarantees to GSDP stood at 1.9 per cent in FY24, compared to 1.4 per cent in FY23 and 1.6 per cent in FY22, as per Icra data.
Icra has projected the combined capital spending of 13 major state governments to increase by 13 per cent to Rs 6.5 trillion in FY25. However, this is lower than the budget estimate (BE) of Rs 7.2 trillion for FY25, following a slow start to capital expenditure in the initial months of this fiscal, as well as anticipated shortfalls in states’ revenues.
The rating agency expects a modest slippage in the combined revenue and fiscal deficits of the 13 states in FY25 to Rs 2.2 trillion and Rs 8.8 trillion, respectively, from Rs 1.9 trillion and Rs 8.5 trillion, respectively, in the BE.