Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra polls: BJP leader Vinod Tawde booked over 'cash-for-vote event'

Maharashtra polls: BJP leader Vinod Tawde booked over 'cash-for-vote event'

The cases were registered at the Tulinj police station in the district for alleged violation of the election code of conduct in place for the November 20 assembly elections

Vinod Tawde

The second FIR accuses Tawde of luring voters by offering cash and alcohol to voters. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police on Tuesday registered two FIRs against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, party candidate Rajan Naik and others in connection with the alleged distribution of cash to voters at a hotel in Palghar a day before the Maharashtra polls, an official said.  The cases were registered at the Tulinj police station in the district for alleged violation of the election code of conduct in place for the November 20 assembly elections, he said.  The first FIR named Tawde and others for assembling at a hotel in violation of the poll code, while the second one accuses them of luring voters by offering cash and alcohol to them, the police said.

 

Hours before the assembly polls, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur accused Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crore at a hotel in Virar, 60 km from Mumbai, to woo voters, a claim the BJP leader denied, saying he was only providing guidance to party workers on poll procedures. A Tulinj police station official said, "In the first FIR, 22 people, including BJP leader Vinod Tawde, BJP candidate from Nalasopara Rajan Naik and party office-bearer Manoj Barot have been named, while 200 to 250 unidentified party workers shown as accused for illegally assembling on the fifth floor of the hotel and holding a meeting, thereby violating the election code of conduct."  In another FIR, 34 others, including Tawde, Naik and Barot, were named as accused along with 200 to 250 unidentified party workers. They were accused of violating the poll code for allegedly luring people by offering cash and alcohol to them, he said.

Both the cases were registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said, adding that investigation was underway.

A viral video showed BVA party supporters barging into the Virar hotel room and flinging bundles of cash at Tawde's face before police escorted him out. A deputy commissioner of police of the Mira Bhayanda-Vasai Virar police said, 'We are taking action against whatever happened in the hotel. The press conference held on the premises was also illegal. We will take action as per law.' After a ruckus of over three hours at the hotel, Hitendra Thakur, his son Kshitij, Tawde, and BJP candidate Naik decided to hold a press conference at the hotel. However, as the press conference started, it was stopped by poll officials stating it was illegal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

election

Maharashtra polls: Seizures amount to Rs 660 cr; 8,668 complaints resolved

Maharashtra polls

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly poll results to set tone for winter session

Vinod Tawde

Maharashtra polls: BJP leader 'caught' with Rs 5 cr cash, denies wrongdoing

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Jobs, caste dynamics may shape poll outcome in Fadnavis' home turf

Amit Shah (second from right) releases BJP manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly elections with Piyush Goyal (extreme left), Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI

Maharashtra elections: Over 30,000 cops deployed in Mumbai amid polls

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon