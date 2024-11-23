Business Standard
Swara Bhasker questions EVMs as Fahad Ahmed trails in Maharashtra polls

Fahad Ahmed, representing the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction from Anushakti Nagar Assembly constituency in Mumbai, is trailing behind Sana Malik, the candidate from Ajit Pawar's NCP faction

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

As Fahad Ahmed, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate, started trailing in Maharashtra’s Anushakti Nagar after leading for several rounds, actor Swara Bhasker raised questions about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Ahmed is currently trailing by over 3,000 votes to Ajit Pawar-led NCP nominee Sana Malik, with vote counting nearing completion. Malik is the daughter of veteran politician and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.  
Taking to X, Bhasker alleged discrepancies in the counting process when EVMs with 99 per cent battery charge were opened during later rounds. “In Anushakti Nagar vidhan sabha after a steady lead by Fahad Zirar Ahmad of NCP-SP... round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99 per cent battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead,” she wrote. 
 
  She further questioned the Election Commission, asking, “How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99 per cent charged batteries? Why do all 99 per cent charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies?” Bhasker tagged the Election Commission and top Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders in her post.    Maharashtra Election Results 2024 
 
Echoing her concerns, Fahad Ahmed tweeted that he was leading until round 17 and vowed to pursue the issue with the Election Commission.   

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has swept the Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing leads in 225 of the 288 seats. In stark contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which had won 30 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state just months ago, is barely in the rear-view mirror, with a meagre 56 seats. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, which contested 87 seats, is leading in just 13. 

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

