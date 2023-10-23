Mizoram Assembly elections 2023: ZPM rules out electoral alliance with BJP

On the possibility of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on Monday said that it has no intentions of partnering with the BJP, according to a report by Eastmojo. Members of the ZPM were presenting their views on the proposed Sustainable Development and Reform Policy (SDRP).



The ZPM's Aizawl West I candidate TBC Lalvenchhunga emphasised that the party had no intentions of partnering with the BJP. He said that the party will not collaborate with the BJP in any way. The ZPM executive committee has already made it clear on several occasions that the party will not join hands with the saffron party.



At the press conference, the ZPM candidates talked to the media about their SDRP. They underlined that for several years, Mizoram has been governed by either the Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Indian National Congress (INC), but Mizoram has yet to utilise its untapped potential.



The ZPM candidates emphasised the importance of saving financial resources by generating power within the state and proposed plans to develop hydroelectric power projects to improve viability.



Meanwhile, officials said that the nomination papers of 173 candidates out of 174 filed for the November 7 Mizoram Assembly elections were found valid during scrutiny. The nomination paper of opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominee Lorrain Lalpeklian Chinzah, who seeks to contest from the Lawngtlai East constituency, is being re-examined due to some discrepancies, they said. Altogether, 174 candidates filed nominations for 40 assembly constituencies and the documents were scrutinised on Saturday.



Assembly elections in Mizoram are scheduled to take place on November 3. The Election Commission of India has set the counting day for December 3.



The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 27 seats, the main Opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), the Congress has five, and the BJP has one.