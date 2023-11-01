close
Sensex (-0.22%)
63733.08 -141.85
Nifty (-0.19%)
19044.10 -35.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.80%)
5864.60 + 46.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
38905.40 + 28.45
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
42709.20 -136.75
Heatmap

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

State BJP spokesperson F Lalremsangi told PTI that Singh will address public meetings at Mamit in the western part of Mizoram bordering Bangladesh and Tripura, and Siaha in the south

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh (File image)

Press Trust of India Aizawl
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Mizoram to campaign for the November 7 assembly elections on Wednesday, a senior BJP leader said here.
State BJP spokesperson F Lalremsangi told PTI that Singh will address public meetings at Mamit in the western part of Mizoram bordering Bangladesh and Tripura, and Siaha in the south.
Speaker of the outgoing assembly Lalrinliana Sailo and ex-excise minister Dr K Beichhua are contesting on BJP tickets from Mamit and Siaha respectively. The two leaders recently quit the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and joined the saffron party.
The BJP, which has a single MLA in the outgoing assembly, has fielded candidates in 23 seats mostly in minority areas.
The party is eyeing the votes of linguistic minorities such as Chakma, Bru, Mara and Lai community people mostly living in the southern part of the state.
The party had contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls in 2018 and won the Chakma-dominated Tuichawng constituency.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had planned to campaign in Mamit on Monday has cancelled his trip. The party, however, cited no reason for that.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was supposed to fill in for the prime minister, is also not coming, sources in the BJP said.
BJP president JP Nadda had last week released the party's manifesto, promising 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and a solution to the long-standing border dispute with Assam, among others. He also addressed a rally at Chawngte in Lawngtlai district.
On Monday, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed a public meeting in the Dampa constituency in Mamit district.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was appointed as election in-charge for Mizoram, is currently camping in the northeastern state.
Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

Bring BJP to power for Mizoram's development: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

BJP pledges 33% reservation for women in govt jobs in Mizoram manifesto

Mizoram polls: MNF accuses CM contender Lalduhoma of misusing MLA funds

Mizoram polls LIVE: 3,000 police personnel to be deployed for polls

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Zoramthanga Mizoram Assembly elections Mizoram Mizo National Front

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTax deadlines to special FDsKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationAadhaar Data BreachPAK vs BAN HighlightsIndia Q2 GDP Number

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon