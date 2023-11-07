Mizoram polls: Incumbent MNF faces tough challenge; look at key candidates

As the polling for Mizoram Assembly election is set to begin on Tuesday, where over 8.57 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates, the state is witnessing tight contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, with just hours to go until the people of Mizoram exercise their right to vote, here is a look at the key constituencies and the prominent leaders in the state.

The main political parties in Mizoram are the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Congress, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Aizawl East-I

Aizawl East-1 has been considered the most important seat in the state. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is also the Chief of the Mizo National Front (MNF) will be contesting for this seat. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Zoramthanga defeated the independent candidate. He had also represented the Champhai constituency multiple times. Zoramthanga is up against Lalsanglura Ralte of the Congress and Lalthansanga of the ZPM.

Zoramthanga had been the CM of the state twice earlier, in 1998 and 2003.

Aizawl West-III

The Aizawl West-III seat will witness a triangular fight between the MNF, ZPM and Congress.

Congress has fielded Lalswata from this seat, who is also the current president of the party's Mizoram state unit. Lalsawta was also Mizoram's Finance Minister from 2008 to 2018. He had also represented the Aizawl East-II constituency in 2008 and 2013.

Serchhip

Lalduhoma is the leader of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which will be contesting the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election from the Serchhip constituency. In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election, he also won from the Aizawl West-1 but he chose to represent Serchhip and became the Leader of the Opposition.

Lalduhoma is a former IPS officer who was also part of the security team of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. After resigning from service, he was elected as an MP from Mizoram in 1984.

Lalduhoma of ZPM had previously ousted five-time chief minister Lal Thanhawla from this seat in 2018.

Dampa

Dampa will be an important seat for the saffron party, the BJP. Vanlalhmuaka, who is the party's state unit president, is contesting for this seat. In the 2018 assembly elections in the state, BJP was able to win only one seat. This time, the saffron party will be hoping to improve its numbers from last time. Union minister Kiren Rijiju is the party's election in-charge for Mizoram,

Tuichang

Mizoram's deputy chief minister, Tawnluia, who has several portfolios under his belt, will be contesting from the Tuichang seat. In 2018, he won this seat by defeating an independent candidate. He is also the vice president and one of the prominent leaders of the Mizo National Front (MNF) in the state.

The voting will take place in Mizoram on November 7. Unemployment and drugs will be the key issues in the election. The violence in Manipur is also likely to have an effect on the Mizoram elections. The Mizos are seen as kindred tribes of the Kukis, one of the tribes in Manipur.

The BJP is contesting 23 seats in the 40-member assembly.

In 2018, it contested in 39 constituencies and won one seat, opening its account for the first time in the state assembly.

More than 8.52 lakh voters will decide the fate of 174 candidates in Mizoram.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer's office in Mizoram, 8,52,088 voters, including 4,13,064 male and 4,39,028 female voters, will exercise their franchise in 1276 polling stations.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoram, out of 1276 polling stations across the state, 30 have been identified as critical.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) is fighting to retain power while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), BJP, and Congress attempt to dethrone the incumbent government.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls.

The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat.